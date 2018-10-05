Alliance in States And Centre are Different, Rahul Gandhi clarifies BSP-Congress Alliance

Days after Mayawati announced that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not forge an alliance with the grand old party for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday exuded confidence that the two parties will get together for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday clearly mentioned that her party will fight the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly elections on her own.

Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi added, “Alliance in the states and alliance at the Centre are two different things and Mayawati has sort of indicated that. I don’t see the BSP not aligning (with Congress) will impact us in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,”

“We were flexible in the states (about seat sharing). In fact, I was more flexible than some of our state leaders. We were amidst talks when they (BSP) decided to go their own way. But in the national elections, the parties (BSP, Congress) will come together. That is the indication we have.” he said