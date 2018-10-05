PM Modi To Meet Up With IT Professionals This Month

Later this month Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet up with the IT professionals.

According to Ravi Shankar the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, PM Modi is expected to meet up with the professional who hails from different places in the country.

The town hall meeting is expected to take place on the 24th of October 2018 in New Delhi.

“The focus area will be social empowerment and social action – CSR convergence for social good,” Shankar said.

The meeting issued from PM Modi’s desire for the IT industry to work more for the society with corporation & coordination.

He added: “We have given two ideas – from ‘me to we’ and from ‘self to society’. I feel happy to say that the entire IT industry has deeply appreciated it. We believe that they are doing a good job in CSR, but there is a larger need to bring CSR into a common pool for sharing the best practices. We received a lot of suggestions today. One of them was, volunteering by the IT industry for a social cause. We all have decided that we will work together.”