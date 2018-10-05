India

With His Famous ‘Bear Hug’ PM Modi Welcomes President Putin

Oct 5, 2018, 08:14 am IST
With his famous bear hug and a huge smile, PM Modi welcomes Russian Vladimir Putin to India.

He had tweeted his greetings on his Twitter handle:

Russian President too tweeted on his meeting with PM Modi:

Putin’s 2-day visit to the country consists of the USD 5billion deal signing and the 19th India-Russia bilateral annual summit which is scheduled for TODAY.

Around 11:30 am the 2 political leaders are to hold talks at the Hyderabad House

During the Summit a number of deals such as the $2.5 billion deal for four more Krivak/Talwar-class stealth frigates for the navy, and on nuclear energy, space, economy as well. The US sanctions on Iran oil will be discussed as well.

This is followed by the India-Russia Business Summit that will take place at the ITC Maurya Hotel around 03:30 PM.

Putin will then meet his Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Russian President will emplane for his return to Russia tomorrow evening.

