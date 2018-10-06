Is Modi Government Going To Review Ram Mandir Issue At The Parliament?

Ahead of the 2019 election, the Ram Mandir case is being brought up by the saints, demanding the completion on the temple.

As per the latest reports, a right-wing group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had held a high-powered committee in New Delhi on Friday, after which the members have submitted a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The saints have appealed the BJP-led NDA government to initiate the process of Ram temple construction by bringing a memorandum in Parliament in the winter session.

They also demanded that a law is passed to make way for the construction of the Ayodhya temple.

Addressing a press conference, VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar set the ‘deadline’ for the government to bring the ordinance in Parliament by the year-end.

“This is the final battle for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The government should bring an ordinance for the construction of the temple and this should be done by the end of this year,” Kumar said.

A majority of the Hiduvta hopes for the completion of the temple before the 2019 Assembly Elections.

The VHP’s decision comes after the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that even the Opposition cannot oppose to the completion of the Ram Mandir as it is revered by a majority of the nation’s population.