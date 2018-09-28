“For The Country’s Benefit” CM Yogi Adithaynath Wants Ayodhya Case To Be Solved Soon

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had decided not to refer the Ayodhya case to a larger Constitutional bench.

After this verdict, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath hoped that the case will be resolved soon for the benefit of the country.

“Today’s judgment in the Supreme Court was very important. It is for the country’s benefit that the dispute associated with Ram Janmabhoomi gets resolved at the earliest. The majority of this nation wants a solution to this at the earliest. There are a few people who are trying to create disturbance and nuisance in this matter. We appeal that this matter is resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

The 3-judge bench comprised of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer stated that all religions & religious places are equal before the Apex Court.

The Supreme Court will begin hearing the Ayodhya case from the 29th of October.