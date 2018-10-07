NIGHT SHIFT WORKERS!!! Here Are Some Ayurvedic & Healthy Eating Habits For You

In the previous session, we came across the symptoms of a disorder called Shift Work Sleep Disorder (SWSD) that affect the night shift workers.

And we also looked at the health tips for them.

Now let’s look at the healthy diet tips that Ayurveda suggests for them:

Start Your Day With Dinner: Normally, we begin our day with a wholesome breakfast, but for the ones who have a night shift, their day starts with dinner. So, if you begin your day at 7 pm or later, then have your dinner by 7:30 pm to 8 pm. Do not try to compensate it with work timings and delay it till midnight. Similarly, if you start your day around 4 pm or 5 pm and end by 1 am to 2 am, then also try to have your evening meal maximum by 8 pm.

Have A Light Dinner: There are many people who feel sleepy after having dinner. In such cases, it is important to have a light dinner like veggies with brown rice and dal or grilled chicken steak. Go for foods that are rich in protein and fibre. Protein and fibre can keep you full for a longer time, without making you feel sleepy.

Have A Teaspoon Of Ghee (Clarified Butter): According to Ayurveda, waking up at night increases dryness in the body. Therefore, have a teaspoon of ghee before you leave for work, as it will balance the dryness in the body.

Skip Oily Foods: Eating heavy fried foods will not only make you feel bloated and heavy but will also lead to weight gain. Since our digestive system is inactive at night, it becomes difficult for the body to digest food. Eating oil-laden or unhealthy foods will lead to acidity and gastric problems says Ayurveda.

Eat More Nuts: It is very common to feel hungry at night, and whenever you feel so, go for healthy snacking options like roasted chana, makhana and almonds, instead of having burgers and samosas. This will not only help you manage your weight but also prevent you from binging.

Avoid Having Too Much Caffeine: In order to remain active and focused, night shift workers tend to consume a countless number of cups of coffee or tea, which does not do any good to their health. If you feel sleepy or inactive at work, then you must keep your body hydrated. You can do so by drinking water or fresh juices every half an hour. Try this and see how it works.

Now, check out these healthy options for night shift workers:

If you are a shift worker and have erratic eating habits, then bring these diet tips to practice for a healthy work-life balance.

Fresh fruit and vegetable juices

Seasonal fruits and vegetables

Wholegrain bread with hummus

Dry cereals and grain salads such as couscous, quinoa, bulgur and barley

Dry roasted nuts

Trail mix

Cottage cheese

Fruit shakes made with low-fat milk

Boiled eggs salads with vegetables

Sandwiches made with low-fat meats like chicken and fish with vegetables

Beans and sprouts

Greek yogurt

NOTE: This content including advice provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.