Sabudana Khichdi- Navaratri Recipe To Give You Energy While Fasting

Oct 7, 2018, 10:50 am IST
Less than a minute
Sabudana Khichdi- a Navaratri Special

Sabudana Khichdi is a light dish made with sago or sabudana, spiced lightly that is eaten before fasting.

Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup Sabudana (sago)
  • 1/2 Cup Peanut (shelled and coarsely pounded), roasted
  • 2 Tbsp Ghee
  • 1 tsp Zeera (cumin seeds)
  • 3-4 Sabut lal Mirch (whole dried red pepper)
  • 1 sprig Kadhi patta (curry leaves)
  • 2 tsp Sendha Namak (white rock salt)
  • 1 tsp Chilli powder
  • 1 Tbsp Hara dhania (coriander leaves)
  • 1 tsp Green chillies, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp Lemon juice

How to Make

  • Wash Saboodana till water clears. Soak in water to about 3 cm/ 1 1/2″ above it, for about an hour.
  • Drain in a colander, then spread over a thick cloth for about 1 hour. It is important for the water to drain out very well, as other wise when cooked, the sabudana will stick together in lumps.
  • Mix saboodana, peanuts, salt, and chilli powder very well, so that it is coated well with this mixture.
  • Heat the ghee and add zeera, lal mirch and kadhi patta. When mirch darkens a bit, add saboodana mixture and turn around over low heat till cooked through. Takes a couple of minutes.
  • Take it off the heat, add the lemon juice and mix well.
  • Serve garnished with the hara dhania and the green chillies.

