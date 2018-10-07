Sabudana Khichdi- Navaratri Recipe To Give You Energy While Fasting

Sabudana Khichdi is a light dish made with sago or sabudana, spiced lightly that is eaten before fasting.

Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients

1 Cup Sabudana (sago)

1/2 Cup Peanut (shelled and coarsely pounded), roasted

2 Tbsp Ghee

1 tsp Zeera (cumin seeds)

3-4 Sabut lal Mirch (whole dried red pepper)

1 sprig Kadhi patta (curry leaves)

2 tsp Sendha Namak (white rock salt)

1 tsp Chilli powder

1 Tbsp Hara dhania (coriander leaves)

1 tsp Green chillies, chopped

1 Tbsp Lemon juice

How to Make