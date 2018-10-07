Sabudana Khichdi- Navaratri Recipe To Give You Energy While Fasting

Sabudana Khichdi is a light dish made with sago or sabudana, spiced lightly that is eaten before fasting.
Sabudana Khichdi
Ingredients
- 1 Cup Sabudana (sago)
- 1/2 Cup Peanut (shelled and coarsely pounded), roasted
- 2 Tbsp Ghee
- 1 tsp Zeera (cumin seeds)
- 3-4 Sabut lal Mirch (whole dried red pepper)
- 1 sprig Kadhi patta (curry leaves)
- 2 tsp Sendha Namak (white rock salt)
- 1 tsp Chilli powder
- 1 Tbsp Hara dhania (coriander leaves)
- 1 tsp Green chillies, chopped
- 1 Tbsp Lemon juice
How to Make
- Wash Saboodana till water clears. Soak in water to about 3 cm/ 1 1/2″ above it, for about an hour.
- Drain in a colander, then spread over a thick cloth for about 1 hour. It is important for the water to drain out very well, as other wise when cooked, the sabudana will stick together in lumps.
- Mix saboodana, peanuts, salt, and chilli powder very well, so that it is coated well with this mixture.
- Heat the ghee and add zeera, lal mirch and kadhi patta. When mirch darkens a bit, add saboodana mixture and turn around over low heat till cooked through. Takes a couple of minutes.
- Take it off the heat, add the lemon juice and mix well.
- Serve garnished with the hara dhania and the green chillies.
