Petition Against Supreme Court’s Verdict On Sabarimala

Oct 8, 2018, 12:05 pm IST
Sabarimala

For the past couple of days, the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Sabarimala case had seen protests from various devotees and groups.

The Supreme Court had allowed the women aged 10-50 to enter Sabarimala temple.

And now a review petition challenging the Supreme Court verdict has been filed by the National Ayyappa Devotee Association.

The National Ayyappa Devotees Association’s president Shylaja Vijayan stated the Supreme Court’s verdict on Sabarimala case was “absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse”.

Meanwhile, currently, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is holding a press meet where he stated that the current social groups are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony within the state by protesting against the September verdict.

Today a meeting was to be held between CM Vijayan and the Sabarimala temple’s chief priest’s representatives, which the latter has skipped.

 

