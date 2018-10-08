RecipeFood

Serve Coffee Ice Cream To Your Guests

Oct 8, 2018, 02:38 pm IST
Less than a minute
Coffee Ice Cream for dessert

Creamy, delicious and flavourful Coffee Ice Cream Is the perfect dessert to treat yourself to or serve your guests.

Coffee Ice Cream

Coffee Ice Cream

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 480 minutes

Total in: 500 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 cup Heavy whipping cream, or regular milk cream
  • 1-1/2 teaspoon Instant Coffee Powder, instant
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons Water, warm
  • 400 grams Condensed Milk, sweetened (milkmaid)

How to make

  • To begin making the Coffee Ice Cream, in a mixing bowl, add the cream.
  • With a hand mixer or with a whisk, beat the cream until it becomes fluffy and light.
  • In a mixing bowl, add the warm water and instant coffee, mix well till its diluted.
  • Add this to the whipped cream. Add condensed milk and mix well.
  • No need to beat the mixture at this stage. Pour the mixture in a freezer safe bowl. Cover it with a cling wrap and refrigerate for 8-10 hours.
  • Coffee Ice Cream is ready to be served

CHECK OUT MORE FOR IN: World Coffee Day!!! Let’s Check Out Some Coffee Recipes

Tags

Related Articles

Mango Kulfi
Aug 3, 2018, 10:59 am IST

Mango Kulfi to bring down the heat

half-an-hour breakfast
Mar 9, 2018, 04:13 pm IST

A different and tasty way to have your eggs for breakfast

half-an-hour breakfast
Apr 6, 2018, 03:04 pm IST

Quick and simple orange flavored meaty breakfast

Apr 17, 2018, 04:37 pm IST

If you are having this job, you might get divorced

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close