Serve Coffee Ice Cream To Your Guests

Creamy, delicious and flavourful Coffee Ice Cream Is the perfect dessert to treat yourself to or serve your guests.

Coffee Ice Cream

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 480 minutes

Total in: 500 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

1-1/2 cup Heavy whipping cream, or regular milk cream

1-1/2 teaspoon Instant Coffee Powder, instant

1-1/2 tablespoons Water, warm

400 grams Condensed Milk, sweetened (milkmaid)

How to make

To begin making the Coffee Ice Cream, in a mixing bowl, add the cream.

With a hand mixer or with a whisk, beat the cream until it becomes fluffy and light.

In a mixing bowl, add the warm water and instant coffee, mix well till its diluted.

Add this to the whipped cream. Add condensed milk and mix well.

No need to beat the mixture at this stage. Pour the mixture in a freezer safe bowl. Cover it with a cling wrap and refrigerate for 8-10 hours.

Coffee Ice Cream is ready to be served

