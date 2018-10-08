Latest NewsSports

Shoaib Akhtar Calls Himself ‘Don of Cricket’. Twitterati Can’t Stop Trolling Him!

Oct 8, 2018, 09:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

Shoaib Akhtar was once the fastest bowler in the world. The speedster could easily breach not just 140kmph mark, but the 150 kmph mark as well and batsmen faced a lot of trouble while facing him. But does that make him one among the greatest of all time? Well, it is a personal opinion but Shoaib Akhtar called himself the Don of Cricket and apparently the Twitterati was not impressed by that title he gave to himself.

The cricketer-turned-commentator shared few moments on social media when he injured batsmen on the field and said that people used to call him ‘don of cricket’.

“Don of cricket as they called me but never enjoyed hurting people but I must say when I was out there I just ran in for the love of my country & for the people around the world ..,” he wrote on Twitter.

This is how people reacted to his comment. Indian fans shared videos of Tendulkar smashing him to remind him who is the boss.

The right-arm pacer played a total of 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is in total. He scalped 178 wickets in Tests whereas he bagged 247 scalps in ODIs. His last international contest came during World Cup 2011 against New Zealand in Pallekele.

