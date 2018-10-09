After Her ‘Me Too’ Revelation, Tess Joseph’s Twitter Followers Increases

The ‘Me Too’ campaign which started in Hollywood slowly made its presence felt even in Bollywood and now seems to have found its way into Mollywood as well. Casting director Tess Joseph is the latest one to have made the allegations against Actor turned politician, MLA Mukesh from Kerala.

Minutes after Tess had raised the allegation, media soon took up her words. Social media too started discussing the issue and the incidents saw a sudden surge in the number of followers for Tess. She now has more than 2000 followers in Twitter.

Earlier, regarding the bitter experience she had to undergo from Mukesh, she wrote ” I was 20 years old quiz directing #koteeswaran when the mallu host #mukeshkumar called my room multiple times and then changed my room to beside his on the next sch. My then boss @derekobrienmp spoke to me for an hour & got me out on the next flight. 19 yrs on thank you Derek”.