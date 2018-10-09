Here Are Some Shopping Tips Before You Shop From Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days 2018’

Tomorrow the Flipkart is to begin its festive sale of ‘Big Billion Days 2018’. And for the exclusive Flipkart members, they can start shopping TODAY at 09:00 PM.
So here are some shopping tips from Flipkart on how to shop better when the sale goes live:
- Update your Flipkart app to the latest version. This is very important for you to enjoy the best shopping experience.
- Stay connected! Make sure that you are in a zone with good WiFi internet or mobile data connectivity.
- Stay signed in. Log in to your account using your registered mobile number or email address, and ensure that you don’t forget your password!
- Add your favourite items to your Wishlist for easy retrieval. Also, do some spring cleaning to ensure that all your favourite products are in stock!
- Make checkouts faster. Save your address (or multiple addresses, if you’re going to accept deliveries at home and work, or if you’re gifting your parents, siblings or friends ahead of the festive season). Ensure that your PIN code is correct and that street names and locality names are correctly spelt (when in doubt, do an internet search for the correct spelling).
- Mastercard is the Flipkart official partner for The Big Billion Days 2018! What does this mean for you if you have a Mastercard-powered credit card or debit card? Sweeter deals, and more. An iPhone X for the lucky winner of daily quiz on Flipkart. And the Grand Prize — one lucky winner from all the quiz entries wins a trip to Australia to watch India play Australia in a One Day International cricket match! Open your Flipkart app to discover more.
- For smoother checkouts, save your payment methods — credit cards and debit cards — just save them in your Flipkart app. There’s nothing more frustrating than keying in your 16-digit card number when a sale is in full throttle! Also, don’t forget to set up your card verification credentials (for example, Mastercard 3D Secure and Verified By Visa, depending on which card you use).
- Flipkart offers massive discounts on HDFC Cards during The Big Billion Days 2018. If you already have an HDFC debit card or credit card, you’re in luck. Ensure that you save your card details for smoother checkout.
- You can avail of No Cost EMI on leading bank credit cards and debit cards. Add your cards to be eligible.
- Flipkart also offers EMIs on select bank Debit Cards. Check your eligibility now.
- Cardless Credit is a great way to make high-quality products affordable on your budget. Get up to ?60,000 (T&C apply) credit limit within just 2 minutes! Find out more.
- Got a Gift Card or a Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher (EGV)? Make sure you save the details by adding the card number and PIN. If you don’t have a gift card, you should participate in more contests on Flipkart Stories!
- Are you eligible for Flipkart Pay Later? Check your limit to shop now without denting your savings. You can always repay later.
- Ensure that your PhonePe wallet is updated and linked
- Sign up for Flipkart Plus to enjoy free shipping and faster deliveries. And here’s a little secret — for you, the sale starts early!
- Buying furniture on Flipkart? Great idea! Besides the incredible selection, you must keep an eye out for FurniSure seal of quality and durability
- Buying fragrances? Look for the Flipkart Assured seal of quality
- Get extra discounts on select products only during the Rush Hours and Crazy Deals. Find out more on your Flipkart app home screen!
- Want value and utility in one package? Get incredible deals on Flipkart Private Labels such as Billion, SmartBuy, MarQ, Miss & Chief, Perfect Homes, Metronaut, Divastri, Anmi, Cara Mia and more!
- Finally, sales are a time when scams and frauds do the rounds on social media, WhatsApp, SMS and email. Shop safely. Don’t fall prey to fake online games or greedy fraudsters. Do your shopping exclusively on the Flipkart mobile app, m-site and desktop site. Here’s a tip-sheet for safe shopping on Flipkart.
