‘Little Master’ Sachin Tendulkar Looks Dashing In Indian Air Force Uniform

On the 8th of October, India celebrated the 86th Indian Air Force Day with various parade and air shows were conducted as well.
And cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar too attended the event.
Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted the Bharat Ratna’s attendance at the 86th Indian Air Force Day:
Group Captain @sachin_rt arrives at Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad to witness the #AirForceDay Parade.
#IndianAirForce #AFDayCelebration #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/UtdBWWS1xv
— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 8, 2018
After attending the Air Force Day celebrations, Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle to pass his greetings:
Wishing every member of the @IAF_MCC, and your families, a Happy Indian #AirForceDay! I’m proud to stand among you today and always. ?? ????? ?? pic.twitter.com/9JsT72XY3P
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2018
Post Your Comments