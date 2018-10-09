Latest NewsIndia

‘Little Master’ Sachin Tendulkar Looks Dashing In Indian Air Force Uniform

Oct 9, 2018, 07:06 am IST
Sachin Tendulkar in IAF uniform

On the 8th of October, India celebrated the 86th Indian Air Force Day with various parade and air shows were conducted as well.

And cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar too attended the event.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted the Bharat Ratna’s attendance at the 86th Indian Air Force Day:

After attending the Air Force Day celebrations, Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle to pass his greetings:

