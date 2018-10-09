Spicy Devil Chicken To Munch At You Party

Devil Chicken is a spicy southern style recipe that is apt for your house parties and we are sure your guests will love it.
Devil Chicken
Prep in: 60 minutes
Cooks in: 25 minutes
Total in: 85 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1/2 Kg Chicken
- 1 cup tomato pasta sauce
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 3 teaspoons Ginger, grated
- 1 tablespoon Brown Sugar (Demerara Sugar)
- 3 cloves Garlic, crushed
- 1 Onion, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon Red Chilli flakes
How to make
- To begin making the Devil Chicken, preheat the oven to 190°C.
- In a large bowl, combine the tomato sauce along with Worcestershire sauce, ginger, brown sugar, garlic, onion, chilli flakes and chicken until it is well coated. Cover with cling film and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Line a large ovenproof dish with parchment paper and transfer the chicken and all the marinade, cover with a layer of foil.
- Bake covered for about 1/2 an hour. Remove the foil and cook for another 20-25 minutes turning chicken occasionally and brushing with the marinade mixture. The chicken is ready when its cooked through, tender caramelized and dark golden brown.
- Devil Chicken is ready to be served
