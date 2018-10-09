Spicy Devil Chicken To Munch At You Party

Devil Chicken is a spicy southern style recipe that is apt for your house parties and we are sure your guests will love it.

Devil Chicken

Prep in: 60 minutes

Cooks in: 25 minutes

Total in: 85 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

1/2 Kg Chicken

1 cup tomato pasta sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 teaspoons Ginger, grated

1 tablespoon Brown Sugar (Demerara Sugar)

3 cloves Garlic, crushed

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Red Chilli flakes

How to make