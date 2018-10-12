Cyclone Titli Wreaks Havoc In Andhra Pradesh & Odisha; SEE PICS

“Very severe” Cyclone Titli had wreaked havoc in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

With a wind speed of 165 kmph and heavy rains, Cyclone Titli left 7 dead and destruction in Srikakulam & Vizianagaram.

Vizag people were wise to stay in their homes, and stock up on store water and groceries. On October 12, 2014 super cyclone Hudhud devastated Vizag, the people feared that Titli could cause some damage to the port city.

In Odisha, Ganjam and Gajapati saw electric poles and a large number of trees uprooted, with now power supply on road communications available.

Luckily there were no causalities reported as nearly 3 lakh people were evacuated from the districts.

Railway infrastructure in both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh saw the major damage, forcing the East Coast Railway (ECoR) to cancel at least six trains and reschedule many more.

Titli’s effect was also seen in Jharkhand where areas neighbouring Odisha experienced rainfall. Ranchi and Jamshedpur were among the areas that experienced rain.

Titli is currently moving along its predicted course towards West Bengal, gradually losing steam. Rainfall has been predicted for parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the Northeast.