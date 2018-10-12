Navaratri Teatime Snack- Arbi Kofta with Mint Yogurt Dip

Arbi Kofta is the perfect tea time snack for you to try out during Navaratri. Prepared with kuttu ka aata and accompanied with the ever-versatile mint-yoghurt dip, these crisp bites will have everyone asking for more.

Arbi Kofta with Mint Yogurt Dip

Ingredients

250 Gram Arbi/colocasia roots

3-4 Tbsp Water chestnut flour (kuttu ka aata)

1 Green chili

1/2 inch Ginger, finely chopped

1 tsp Carom seeds

As required Rock salt

2-3 tsp Oil

For the dip:

Few sprigs Mint

100 Gram Curd

50 Gram Cucumber, finely chopped

For garnishing Pomegranate

READ ALSO: Creamy Delicious Banana Walnut Lassi For Navaratri

How to Make

Arbi Kofta

Boil the arbi in a pressure cooker or in a pan till it becomes soft.

Peel them all and add the rest of the ingredients.

Mash well and mix everything uniformly.

While shaping the kofta, you can apply some oil on your palms as the mixture is sticky.

Shape into cylinders and pan fry them with some oil till golden brown.

Mint Yogurt Dip: