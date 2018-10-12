RecipeFood

Navaratri Teatime Snack- Arbi Kofta with Mint Yogurt Dip

Oct 12, 2018, 02:19 pm IST
Arbi Kofta for Navaratri teatime

Arbi Kofta is the perfect tea time snack for you to try out during Navaratri. Prepared with kuttu ka aata and accompanied with the ever-versatile mint-yoghurt dip, these crisp bites will have everyone asking for more.

Arbi Kofta with Mint Yogurt Dip

Ingredients

  • 250 Gram Arbi/colocasia roots
  • 3-4 Tbsp Water chestnut flour (kuttu ka aata)
  • 1 Green chili
  • 1/2 inch Ginger, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp Carom seeds
  • As required Rock salt
  • 2-3 tsp Oil
  • For the dip:
  • Few sprigs Mint
  • 100 Gram Curd
  • 50 Gram Cucumber, finely chopped
  • For garnishing Pomegranate

How to Make

Arbi Kofta

  • Boil the arbi in a pressure cooker or in a pan till it becomes soft.
  • Peel them all and add the rest of the ingredients.
  • Mash well and mix everything uniformly.
  • While shaping the kofta, you can apply some oil on your palms as the mixture is sticky.
  • Shape into cylinders and pan fry them with some oil till golden brown.

Mint Yogurt Dip:

  • Hang yogurt to drain excess water.
  • Mix chopped mint and cucumber to the yogurt.
  • Serve Arbi Kofta hot with mint yogurt dip.

