Gujarati Fasting Recipes For Navaratri 2018- RECIPE1: Gujarati Kadi

Oct 13, 2018, 10:23 am IST
fasting recipe 1: Gujarati Kadi

According to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, fasting is not to please God but to cleanse your body. When your body is clean then your mind is purified.

Try this Gujarati fasting recipe for Navaratri

Ingredients

  • Curd – 500 ml
  • Rajgira (Amaranth) flour – 2 1/2 tbsp
  • Rock salt – 1 tsp
  • Cumin Seeds – 1/4 tsp
  • Green chillies – 1/4 tsp
  • Jaggery – 1/2 tsp
  • Ghee (clarified butter) – as per requirement
  • Curry leaves
  • Water – 300 ml

Method

  • Mix curd with the Rajgira flour. Add the green chilli paste, rock salt, and jaggery. Mix well.
  • Add ghee in a pan. Once it melts, add cumin seeds and curry leaves and cook until it splatters.
  • Now add water. Once the water starts to boils, add the curd mixture and cook for around 10 minutes on low flame. Turn off the gas.
  • Garnish with some coriander leaves.
  • Serve hot with sama rice.

