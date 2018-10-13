Gujarati Fasting Recipes For Navaratri 2018- RECIPE1: Gujarati Kadi

According to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, fasting is not to please God but to cleanse your body. When your body is clean then your mind is purified.

Try this Gujarati fasting recipe for Navaratri

Gujarati Kadi

Ingredients

Curd – 500 ml

Rajgira (Amaranth) flour – 2 1/2 tbsp

Rock salt – 1 tsp

Cumin Seeds – 1/4 tsp

Green chillies – 1/4 tsp

Jaggery – 1/2 tsp

Ghee (clarified butter) – as per requirement

Curry leaves

Water – 300 ml

Method