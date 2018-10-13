Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

New Poster of Thugs Of Hindostan with Key Characters Out: See Pic

Aamir's mischevious smile and Katrina's sensational aadab, the trio with Fatima and her arrow bring an epic story to be unfolded.

Oct 13, 2018, 05:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

The makers of Thugs of Hindostan have dropped another poster form the film and it phenomenal. With Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh compliment him.

With Big B unblinkingly striking an intense pose, Aamir’s mischevious smile and Katrina’s sensational aadab, the trio with Fatima and her arrow bring an epic story to be unfolded. Aamir has been donning this look for quite some time and now we know that his curly hair, ’80s moustache and round red sunglasses will bring the actor in a totally goofy avatar that we long to see.

