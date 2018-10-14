Gujarati Fasting Recipes For Navaratri 2018- RECIPE2: Khandvi

After that delicious Gujarati Kadi for Navratri fast let’s try out hand in making Khandvi

Khandvi

Ingredients

Water chestnut flour (Shingada) – 1 cup

Buttermilk – 4 cups

Ginger-green chilli paste – 1/4 tsp

Rock salt – 2 tsp

Turmeric powder – 1/4 tsp

Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

Asafoetida – a pinch

Oil – 2 tbsp

Coriander leaves – 10 nos.

Grated coconut – for garnishing

READ ALSO: Gujarati Fasting Recipes For Navaratri 2018- RECIPE1: Gujarati Kadi

Method