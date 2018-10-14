Gujarati Fasting Recipes For Navaratri 2018- RECIPE2: Khandvi

After that delicious Gujarati Kadi for Navratri fast let’s try out hand in making Khandvi
Khandvi
Ingredients
- Water chestnut flour (Shingada) – 1 cup
- Buttermilk – 4 cups
- Ginger-green chilli paste – 1/4 tsp
- Rock salt – 2 tsp
- Turmeric powder – 1/4 tsp
- Mustard seeds – 1 tsp
- Asafoetida – a pinch
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Coriander leaves – 10 nos.
- Grated coconut – for garnishing
Method
- Sieve the water chestnut flour into a bowl.
- Mix the flour with the ginger-green chilli paste. Add salt, turmeric powder and buttermilk to it and combine until no lumps remain.
- Cook this mixture in a thick bottom pan for about 8-10 minutes on medium flame. Keep stirring continuously until it becomes a smooth thick batter.
- Quickly spread portions of the mixture over inverted plates or a marble tabletop, as thinly as possible while the batter is still hot.
- Once it cools down, cut into two inches wide strips, and roll them tightly and place each piece on a plate.
- Take a small pan, add the oil and heat it, add a pinch of asafoetida and mustard seeds and keep on heat till they splutter.
- When they splutter, pour the oil over the pieces of the khandvi. Garnish with scraped coconut and chopped coriander leaves.
