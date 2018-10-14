RecipeFood

Gujarati Fasting Recipes For Navaratri 2018- RECIPE2: Khandvi

Oct 14, 2018, 09:59 am IST
Less than a minute
Navaratri fasting recipe: Khandvi

After that delicious Gujarati Kadi for Navratri fast let’s try out hand in making Khandvi

Khandvi

Khandvi

Ingredients

  • Water chestnut flour (Shingada) – 1 cup
  • Buttermilk – 4 cups
  • Ginger-green chilli paste – 1/4 tsp
  • Rock salt – 2 tsp
  • Turmeric powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Mustard seeds – 1 tsp
  • Asafoetida – a pinch
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Coriander leaves – 10 nos.
  • Grated coconut – for garnishing

READ ALSO:  Gujarati Fasting Recipes For Navaratri 2018- RECIPE1: Gujarati Kadi

Method

  • Sieve the water chestnut flour into a bowl.
  • Mix the flour with the ginger-green chilli paste. Add salt, turmeric powder and buttermilk to it and combine until no lumps remain.
  • Cook this mixture in a thick bottom pan for about 8-10 minutes on medium flame. Keep stirring continuously until it becomes a smooth thick batter.
  • Quickly spread portions of the mixture over inverted plates or a marble tabletop, as thinly as possible while the batter is still hot.
  • Once it cools down, cut into two inches wide strips, and roll them tightly and place each piece on a plate.
  • Take a small pan, add the oil and heat it, add a pinch of asafoetida and mustard seeds and keep on heat till they splutter.
  • When they splutter, pour the oil over the pieces of the khandvi. Garnish with scraped coconut and chopped coriander leaves.

