Hike Again In Fuel Prices, See Latest Price List

With no respite, despite the price cut of Rs 2.50 by Modi government, the price in fuel gets hiked up again.
As per the latest reports, Sunday morning saw the price of petrol rose by 6 paise and the price of diesel rose by 19 paise
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|82.72
75.38
|82.66
75.19
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.54
77.23
|84.49
77.04
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|88.18
79.02
|
88.12
78.82
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.99
79.71
|85.91
79.49
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|86.49
80.34
|
85.89
80.15
KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY
Post Your Comments