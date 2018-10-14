Hike Again In Fuel Prices, See Latest Price List

With no respite, despite the price cut of Rs 2.50 by Modi government, the price in fuel gets hiked up again.

As per the latest reports, Sunday morning saw the price of petrol rose by 6 paise and the price of diesel rose by 19 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 82.72 75.38 82.66 75.19 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 84.54 77.23 84.49 77.04 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 88.18 79.02 88.12 78.82 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 85.99 79.71 85.91 79.49 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 86.49 80.34 85.89 80.15

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY