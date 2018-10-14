Latest NewsIndia

Hike Again In Fuel Prices, See Latest Price List

Oct 14, 2018, 08:29 am IST
fuel price rise again

With no respite, despite the price cut of Rs 2.50 by Modi government, the price in fuel gets hiked up again.

As per the latest reports, Sunday morning saw the price of petrol rose by 6 paise and the price of diesel rose by 19 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.72

 

75.38

 82.66

 

75.19
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.54

 

77.23

 84.49

 

77.04
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 88.18

 

79.02

  

88.12

 

78.82

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 85.99

 

79.71

 85.91

 

79.49
 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 86.49

 

 

80.34

  

85.89

 

 

80.15

 

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY

