97 Against 1: MJ Akbar Fights Back Against Priya Ramani #METOO Allegations

Union Minister MJ Akbar on Monday was reported to have sent his resignation to the authorities via email. However, no official confirmations have come.

And now he has filed defamation against Priya Ramani who was the first victim to raise allegations against him followed by several other women.

MJ Akbar has employed a team of 97 lawyers of Karanjawala & Co to fight his defamation case against one female journalist.

The 41-page complaint contained the stories published by Ramani about her account and her comments on social media and filed a defamation case under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

The junior minister of External Affairs alleged that Ramani of “willfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously” defaming him and has sought her prosecution under the penal provision on defamation.

Although as many as 15 journalists have alleged that MJ Akbar assaulted them what is surprising is that none of them has filed an FIR against him.

The plea also lists excerpts of her account published with various publications. “‘I began this piece with my MJ Akbar story. Never named him because he didn’t ‘do’ anything. Lots of women have worse stories about this predator –maybe they’ll share’, ‘the media’s biggest sexual predator’,” the plea lists, adding that Ramani herself admitted that Akbar ‘did not do anything’ to her.

Hours after Akbar filed the defamation case against Ramani, she hit back at the Union minister and said she was ready to fight the case “as truth and absolute truth is my only defence”. The female scribe further alleged that the minister was trying to “silence through intimidation and harassment” the women who have come out and spoken against him.