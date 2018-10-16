These are the important questions to ask your partner before getting married

Falling in love with someone is an amazing feeling. It is a journey to find someone you truly connect with and love. And when you do as your emotions continue to grow deeper for one another, it is natural to have a desire to marry them.Here are some questions to ask your partner before getting married…..

1. Being mentally prepared for the partner is very important. Find out if your partner is not getting married or doing so under any other pressure.

2. It is very important to have accurate information about the husband’s job. Many times just do not believe them by saying. You should also know about the right salary, not just the job.

3. The partner should also ask such questions that after marriage, they would prefer to live separately or with family. After marriage, if you do not want any pressure on you then it would be better to know the answers to these questions.

4. If the husband who does not work, ask about their investment and economic status. Find out if they are dependent on someone else.

5. Try to know your favorite partner’s likes and dislikes. Maybe it can happen that you dislike any of their habit or choice. Such things lead to fights in the future.

6. Know beforehand what your partner thinks about family planning. It is very important to know about it. If you have information in advance, you will be able to prepare yourself mentally.