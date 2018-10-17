Black Grape Juice with Bread Bhurji

A natural fruit drink to stay healthy and is a pleasant surprise to your taste buds- Black Grape Juice

Black Grape Juice

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Makes: 4 glasses

Ingredients

1/2 cup fresh black grapes juice

3/4 cup finely chopped apples

1 cup finely chopped orange segments

4 tsp sugar substitute

2 tsp lemon juice

2 bottles soda

Method

Combine the grape juice, apples, oranges, sugar substitute and lemon juice in a mixer and blend till smooth.

Divide the mixture equally into 4 individual glasses.

Pour ½ bottle of soda over it in each glass.

Serve immediately with Bread Bhurji

