Black Grape Juice with Bread Bhurji

A natural fruit drink to stay healthy and is a pleasant surprise to your taste buds- Black Grape Juice
Black Grape Juice
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 0 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Makes: 4 glasses
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup fresh black grapes juice
- 3/4 cup finely chopped apples
- 1 cup finely chopped orange segments
- 4 tsp sugar substitute
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 bottles soda
Method
- Combine the grape juice, apples, oranges, sugar substitute and lemon juice in a mixer and blend till smooth.
- Divide the mixture equally into 4 individual glasses.
- Pour ½ bottle of soda over it in each glass.
- Serve immediately with Bread Bhurji
Disclaimer
- It is highly recommended that this recipe be relished by diabetics only occasionally and in small quantities. This is just a mere ‘treat’ and does not qualify for a regular diabetic menu.
