Black Grape Juice With Bread Bhurji

Oct 17, 2018, 02:34 pm IST
Black Grape Juice with Bread Bhurji

A natural fruit drink to stay healthy and is a pleasant surprise to your taste buds- Black Grape Juice

Black Grape Juice

Black Grape Juice

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Makes: 4 glasses

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fresh black grapes juice
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped apples
  • 1 cup finely chopped orange segments
  • 4 tsp sugar substitute
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 2 bottles soda

Method

  • Combine the grape juice, apples, oranges, sugar substitute and lemon juice in a mixer and blend till smooth.
  • Divide the mixture equally into 4 individual glasses.
  • Pour ½ bottle of soda over it in each glass.
  • Serve immediately with Bread Bhurji

Disclaimer

  • It is highly recommended that this recipe be relished by diabetics only occasionally and in small quantities. This is just a mere ‘treat’ and does not qualify for a regular diabetic menu.

