Vegetarian Bread Bhurji With Black Grape Juice

Bread Bhurji is an answer to a good, tasty breakfast entrée in a hurry which is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Bread Bhurji

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 9 minutes

Total Time: 14 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

10 slices whole wheat bread , cut into cubes

1 cup low fat curds (dahi)

1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

1 green chilli, slit

3 to 4 curry leaves (kadi patta)

1 tsp grated ginger (adrak)

1/4 cup onions, sliced

2 tsp oil

salt to taste

For the garnish

1/4 cup chopped coriander (dhania)

Method