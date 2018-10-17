RecipeFood

Vegetarian Bread Bhurji With Black Grape Juice

Oct 17, 2018, 02:34 pm IST
Bread Bhurji for breakfast

Bread Bhurji is an answer to a good, tasty breakfast entrée in a hurry which is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 9 minutes

Total Time: 14 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 10 slices whole wheat bread , cut into cubes
  • 1 cup low fat curds (dahi)
  • 1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)
  • 1 green chilli, slit
  • 3 to 4 curry leaves (kadi patta)
  • 1 tsp grated ginger (adrak)
  • 1/4 cup onions, sliced
  • 2 tsp oil
  • salt to taste

For the garnish

  • 1/4 cup chopped coriander (dhania)

Method

  • In a bowl, combine the curds, turmeric powder and salt with 2 tablespoons of water and mix well.
  • Add the cubes of bread and mix well till the bread is coated with the curd mixture.
  • Heat the oil in a non-stick pan and add the cumin seeds.
  • When they crackle, add the green chillies, curry leaves and ginger and sauté for a few seconds.
  • Add the onion slices and sauté till they are lightly browned.
  • Add the bread mixture and sauté over low heat, stirring occasionally till the bread browns lightly.
  • Serve hot garnished with the coriander.
  • Serve with Black Grape Juice

