Vegetarian Bread Bhurji With Black Grape Juice

Bread Bhurji is an answer to a good, tasty breakfast entrée in a hurry which is enjoyed by people of all ages.
Bread Bhurji
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 9 minutes
Total Time: 14 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 10 slices whole wheat bread , cut into cubes
- 1 cup low fat curds (dahi)
- 1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
- 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)
- 1 green chilli, slit
- 3 to 4 curry leaves (kadi patta)
- 1 tsp grated ginger (adrak)
- 1/4 cup onions, sliced
- 2 tsp oil
- salt to taste
For the garnish
- 1/4 cup chopped coriander (dhania)
Method
- In a bowl, combine the curds, turmeric powder and salt with 2 tablespoons of water and mix well.
- Add the cubes of bread and mix well till the bread is coated with the curd mixture.
- Heat the oil in a non-stick pan and add the cumin seeds.
- When they crackle, add the green chillies, curry leaves and ginger and sauté for a few seconds.
- Add the onion slices and sauté till they are lightly browned.
- Add the bread mixture and sauté over low heat, stirring occasionally till the bread browns lightly.
- Serve hot garnished with the coriander.
- Serve with Black Grape Juice
