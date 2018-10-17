KeralaLatest News

Director Decides to Drop the Film With Alencier Post the #me too Allegations

Oct 17, 2018, 05:35 pm IST
Malayalam actor Alencier who got caught in the #me too allegations might just be losing some opportunities post the revelation. It was actress Divya Gopinath who came on Facebook live and revealed her bitter experiences from the experienced actor and Alencier has since been on the defensive.

Now that the news is widespread, more directors could be discouraged to include him in the film and Alencier might start losing opportunities. Pattanam Shaji, the veteran cameraman who was about to make a film with Alencier has started off things by dropping the project.

Shaji had said that what Alencier did is abominable and unacceptable and that he cannot cooperate with him on any grounds. Meanwhile, Alencier, referring to the accusations raised by actress Divya Gopinath, he said her accusations are only half-truth.

“I went into her room as a friend. I had no other intention. I might have said double-meaning words as I was in a drunk state., but I had apologised for it then and there itself”, said Alencier who was fast becoming a much sought-after actor in Mollywood. He added that he was mistaken and that he only intended to behave in a friendly way to everyone.

