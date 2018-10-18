Man arrested for allegedly molesting IndiGo air hostess

A 20-year-old IndiGo crew member was molested by an onboard passenger who was allegedly intoxicated. He passed lewd comments and misbehaved with the air-hostess.

According to sources when the flight was set to take off two members were helping people to take their seats, it was then the accused molested the air-hostess and touched her inappropriately.

The survivor then complained to the captain and narrated her ordeal. The captain reported the appalling incident to the Central Industrial Security Force who intervened and nabbed the accused. The crew member registered a complaint against the accused in a Mumbai police station.

The accused was then produced in the court on Wednesday and a two-day custody was granted to the Mumbai police. Due to the incident, the flight was delayed for several minutes and the crew member was replaced at the end moment.

However, the investigation is still underway and police are looking for circumstantial pieces of evidence to make the case strong.