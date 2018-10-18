PM Modi’s Constituency Hold Awareness On Child Abuse & Cyber Security

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, an awareness campaign was held for school students making them aware of child abuse and cybersecurity

The school children’s massive awareness campaign titled “BeAware” was launched by Dr Jagadeesh Pillai and two of his disciples and Social Activists Anand Js and Sushma Choubey in Cantonment Board School.

The campaign focuses on creating awareness among school children about Child Abuse and various threats on the Internet which includes Blue Whale, Momo Challenge etc.

This is the first time in the state that such a voluntary campaign on these two topics are being conducted.

“The energy and enthusiasm of the kids are really wonderful. It gives us the energy and motivation to continue our mission. We are sure that our campaign will bring a positive impact on the safety and security of the children.” – said Sushma Choubey.

While the brain behind this initiative Dr Jagadeesh Pillai, a four times Guinness World Records Holder and the First Guinness World Records holder from Varanasi, said that he is really proud of what they (Anand & Sushma) are doing for the society. “It gives me immense pleasure to see that two of my disciples work towards the betterment of the society. It is like a dream come true for me. We look forward to creating more and more awareness among children on issues like these in the future also..”

Anand was excited as ever. He said “It was a month back when he (Dr Jagadeesh Pillai) told me that we should conduct free awareness classes to children against issues like cyber threats and child abuse. I also understood the relevance of it. Then Sushma Choubey, a noted Social Activist and a Political Science student of Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Varanasi joined us. Her support was incredible. The three of us then started the campaign in Cantonment Board School. Really happy to see the support given by the staffs and management. Moreover, we have the satisfaction that we have done something useful for society. More than 600 students were trained in the first phase. There is a long way to go.”

Many noted personalities have praised the trio for their wonderful work. They are looking forward to conducting it in as many schools as possible.