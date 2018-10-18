Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Mango Lemonade

Have leftover chicken at home? Then try out this simple Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich for breakfast.
Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients
- Shredded Grilled Chicken – 1 cup
- Tomato Ketchup – 2 tbsp
- Red Chilly Sauce – 1 tbsp
- Pepper – 1/2 tsp
- Salt – to taste
- Cooking Spray
Preparation Method
- Heat a non stick pan and spray cooking oil.
- Shred the grilled chicken into small pieces and add it to the pan.
- Saute for a few minutes until it begins to brown.
- Add tomato ketchup and red chilly sauce.
- Sprinkle salt and pepper. Saute the chicken until the sauces are absorbed by the chicken.
- Apply Mayonnaise on a sandwich bun, bread or croissant.
- Place the chicken pieces inside and top with lettuce, tomatoes and so on.
- Serve with sweet Mango Lemonade
