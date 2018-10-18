NEWS

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Mango Lemonade

Oct 18, 2018, 02:27 pm IST
Less than a minute
Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich for breakfast

Have leftover chicken at home? Then try out this simple Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich for breakfast.

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients

  • Shredded Grilled Chicken – 1 cup
  • Tomato Ketchup – 2 tbsp
  • Red Chilly Sauce – 1 tbsp
  • Pepper – 1/2 tsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Cooking Spray

READ ALSO:  Vegetarian Bread Bhurji With Black Grape Juice

Preparation Method

  • Heat a non stick pan and spray cooking oil.
  • Shred the grilled chicken into small pieces and add it to the pan.
  • Saute for a few minutes until it begins to brown.
  • Add tomato ketchup and red chilly sauce.
  • Sprinkle salt and pepper. Saute the chicken until the sauces are absorbed by the chicken.
  • Apply Mayonnaise on a sandwich bun, bread or croissant.
  • Place the chicken pieces inside and top with lettuce, tomatoes and so on.
  • Serve with sweet Mango Lemonade

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 15, 2018, 10:37 pm IST

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas : Sushma Swaraj, Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the website

Dec 25, 2017, 11:34 pm IST

Shiva Sena’s Letter to PM Modi: Something serious about ‘bad Santa Claus’ CM

Sushma Swaraj at Rajya Sabha
Mar 20, 2018, 11:58 am IST

Sushama Swaraj confirms Indian hostages’ deaths in Rajya Sabha

Jul 22, 2018, 08:12 am IST

Missing class 12 exam answer sheets recovered from scrap dealer 

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close