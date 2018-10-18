Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Mango Lemonade

Have leftover chicken at home? Then try out this simple Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich for breakfast.

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients

Shredded Grilled Chicken – 1 cup

Tomato Ketchup – 2 tbsp

Red Chilly Sauce – 1 tbsp

Pepper – 1/2 tsp

Salt – to taste

Cooking Spray

READ ALSO: Vegetarian Bread Bhurji With Black Grape Juice

Preparation Method