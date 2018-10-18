NEWS

Sweet Mango Lemonade Compliments Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Oct 18, 2018, 02:26 pm IST
Mango Lemonade with Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Try out this refreshing Mango Lemonade for breakfast

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 30 minutes

Makes: 3 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Mango Pulp (Puree), kesar mango
  • 1/2 cup Sugar
  • 3/4 cup Water
  • 1 Lemon juice
  • Mint Leaves (Pudina), as required for garnishing

How to make

  • To begin with Mango Lemonade recipe, firstly prepare sugar syrup by combining sugar along with water and cook it over medium heat in a saucepan until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and allow it to cool down.
  • Once it is done, add 3/4 of the sugar syrup with lemon juice and mango pulp. Give it a stir and pour more sugar syrup if you want it to be sweeter.
  • Add some ice cubes just before serving and pour the chilled Mango Lemonade in glasses. Garnish it with some lemon wedges and crushed mint.
  • Serve Mango Lemonade with Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

