Sweet Mango Lemonade Compliments Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Mango Lemonade
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 20 minutes
Total in: 30 minutes
Makes: 3 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups Mango Pulp (Puree), kesar mango
- 1/2 cup Sugar
- 3/4 cup Water
- 1 Lemon juice
- Mint Leaves (Pudina), as required for garnishing
How to make
- To begin with Mango Lemonade recipe, firstly prepare sugar syrup by combining sugar along with water and cook it over medium heat in a saucepan until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and allow it to cool down.
- Once it is done, add 3/4 of the sugar syrup with lemon juice and mango pulp. Give it a stir and pour more sugar syrup if you want it to be sweeter.
- Add some ice cubes just before serving and pour the chilled Mango Lemonade in glasses. Garnish it with some lemon wedges and crushed mint.
- Serve Mango Lemonade with Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
