With Garlands & Flower Showers Bishop Franco Mulakkal Cooperates With Investigation

Bishop Franco Mulakkal who has been granted bail had reached Jalandhar on Wednesday where he was showered with flowers and garlands.

With his usual smile on his face, the Bishop thanked his followers and supporters.

“The prayers of the people of Punjab supported me. I believe that they will pray for me even in the days to come. I thank everyone. The investigation is underway and I am co-operating. I’m a law abiding citizen and I trust the legal system of the country,” he told the media.

Bishop Mulakkal was granted bail on the condition that he surrender his passport and that he not enter the state of Kerala except for appearing before the investigating officer once in two weeks on Saturdays. This condition would be applicable till a charge-sheet is filed in the case.

After he spent 3 weeks in jail, the Bishop was granted unconditional bail on the 15th of October the High Court