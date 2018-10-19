Director Aashiq Abu Lashes Out at Alencier

Actor Alencier, who got caught in the #ME TOO allegations has been facing criticisms from all sides and director Aashiq Abu is the latest one to join the list. In a Facebook post put by Aashiq Abu, he said that he is truly embarrassed about the fact that he had to work with Alencier. He said that Alencier keeps his bad behaviour like some kind of credit.

Earlier, Actress Divya Gopinath herself had come on Facebook live and explained the misbehaviour of Alencier but then there was yet another post against Alencier and that one was perhaps the most shocking of them all. The post was made by an American-Malayali who doesn’t wish to reveal her name. It narrates her experience on the sets of the film Monsoon Mangoes where Alencier had made inappropriate sexual advances to a black girl.

Meanwhile, Pattanam Shaji, the veteran cameraman who was about to make a film with Alencier has dropped the project. He said he doesn’t want to work with a man like Alencier.