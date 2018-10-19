KeralaLatest News

Director Aashiq Abu Lashes Out at Alencier

Oct 19, 2018, 09:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor Alencier, who got caught in the #ME TOO allegations has been facing criticisms from all sides and director Aashiq Abu is the latest one to join the list. In a Facebook post put by Aashiq Abu, he said that he is truly embarrassed about the fact that he had to work with Alencier. He said that Alencier keeps his bad behaviour like some kind of credit.

Earlier, Actress Divya Gopinath herself had come on Facebook live and explained the misbehaviour of Alencier but then there was yet another post against Alencier and that one was perhaps the most shocking of them all. The post was made by an American-Malayali who doesn’t wish to reveal her name. It narrates her experience on the sets of the film Monsoon Mangoes where Alencier had made inappropriate sexual advances to a black girl.

Meanwhile, Pattanam Shaji, the veteran cameraman who was about to make a film with Alencier has dropped the project. He said he doesn’t want to work with a man like Alencier.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 10, 2017, 11:34 pm IST

Anushka Sharma in plagiarism row over new clothing brand

Jan 20, 2018, 08:14 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance helps to increase India’s prestige in global arena , says Yogi Adithyanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi & West Bengal CM Mamata Bnerjee
Apr 25, 2018, 02:30 pm IST

PM Modi’s advice rejected by party member; MLA calls Mamata ‘Surpanakha’

Jul 18, 2018, 08:41 pm IST

Mallika Sherawat Trolled for her Sexy ‘See-through Dress’: See Pic

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close