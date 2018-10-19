Egg Idiyappam With Peanut Butter Lassi

Egg Idiyappam is a wholesome breakfast made with rice string hoppers, scrambled eggs and spices. The rice noodles are easy to cook and digest as well making it a balanced meal for breakfast or even a tea time snack.
Egg Idiyappam
Prep in: 15 minutes
Cooks in: 25 minutes
Total in: 40 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 300 grams Rice Vermicelli Noodles (Thin)
- 3 Whole Eggs
- 1 Onion, finely chopped
- 1 Carrot (Gajjar), finely chopped and steamed
- 3 Green Chillies, finely chopped
- 5 Curry leaves, chopped
- 2 tablespoons Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 1/2 teaspoon Mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon White Urad Dal (Split)
- Cooking oil
- Salt, to taste
READ ALSO: Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Mango Lemonade
How to make
- To begin making the Egg Idiyappam, soak ready to cook Idiyappam (rice noodles) in hot water in a saucepan, for 3-4 minutes, drain and keep aside (Do not soak for a longer time, else it becomes too soft)
- In another bowl, whisk the eat eggs with a pinch of salt and black pepper.
- Heat oil a pan, add the cumin seeds; when it begins to sizzle add in very finely chopped green chillies, curry leaves, chopped onions and saute till onion turns golden brown.
- At this stage stir in the beaten eggs, steamed carrots, turmeric powder and allow it to cook for a minute or two until the eggs gets a scrambled texture.
- Finally add the cooked Idiyappam, salt and mix lightly without breaking the Idiyappam.
- Garnish the Egg Idiyappam fresh coriander and serve hot with coconut chutney for a quick breakfast.
- Serve Egg Idiyappam Recipe With Peanut Butter Lassi
Post Your Comments