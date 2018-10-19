Egg Idiyappam With Peanut Butter Lassi

Egg Idiyappam is a wholesome breakfast made with rice string hoppers, scrambled eggs and spices. The rice noodles are easy to cook and digest as well making it a balanced meal for breakfast or even a tea time snack.

Egg Idiyappam

Prep in: 15 minutes

Cooks in: 25 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

300 grams Rice Vermicelli Noodles (Thin)

3 Whole Eggs

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 Carrot (Gajjar), finely chopped and steamed

3 Green Chillies, finely chopped

5 Curry leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1/2 teaspoon Mustard seeds

1 teaspoon White Urad Dal (Split)

Cooking oil

Salt, to taste

How to make