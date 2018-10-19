RecipeFood

Peanut Butter Lassi With Egg Idiyappam

Oct 19, 2018, 02:33 pm IST
Less than a minute
Peanut Butter Lassi is a refreshing protein filled drink that is perfect to be had mid-morning or on a warm afternoon.

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 0 minutes

Total in: 10 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)
  • 1/4 cup Fresh cream
  • 4 tablespoons Peanut Butter
  • 2 tablespoons Sugar
  • Salt, to taste
  • Ice cubes, as desired

How to make

  • To begin making the Peanut Butter Lassi, get ready with all the ingredients.
  • Add all the ingredients into the blender including curd, fresh cream, peanut butter, sugar, salt, ice cubes and make a smooth lassi.
  • Add water if required to adjust the consistency of the Peanut Butter Lassi.
  • Serve Peanut Butter Lassi along with Egg Idiyappam

