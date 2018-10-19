Peanut Butter Lassi with Egg Idiyappam

Peanut Butter Lassi is a refreshing protein filled drink that is perfect to be had mid-morning or on a warm afternoon.

Peanut Butter Lassi

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 0 minutes

Total in: 10 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

1 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)

1/4 cup Fresh cream

4 tablespoons Peanut Butter

2 tablespoons Sugar

Salt, to taste

Ice cubes, as desired

How to make