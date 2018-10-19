Peanut Butter Lassi with Egg Idiyappam

Peanut Butter Lassi is a refreshing protein filled drink that is perfect to be had mid-morning or on a warm afternoon.
Peanut Butter Lassi
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 0 minutes
Total in: 10 minutes
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)
- 1/4 cup Fresh cream
- 4 tablespoons Peanut Butter
- 2 tablespoons Sugar
- Salt, to taste
- Ice cubes, as desired
How to make
- To begin making the Peanut Butter Lassi, get ready with all the ingredients.
- Add all the ingredients into the blender including curd, fresh cream, peanut butter, sugar, salt, ice cubes and make a smooth lassi.
- Add water if required to adjust the consistency of the Peanut Butter Lassi.
- Serve Peanut Butter Lassi along with Egg Idiyappam
