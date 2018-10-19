Woman Tricked By Another Woman With Promises Of Job Raped

Someone once said a woman’s enemy is a woman itself. And this has been proved by a woman who was tricked by another.

In Odisha, a 25-year-old West Bengal woman was held in a market complex in Puri district.

The 25-year-old was brought to Odisha by a woman named Kajal who promised the former a job a year ago. However, instead of a job, the victim was pushed into prostitution by Kajal and a man.

The victims stated that she along with several others were held captive and raped for days.

On Wednesday, she was rescued from the rooftop of the building where she was detained when she raised alarm. The police have detained 2 people in regards to the case.

The woman was admitted to the Puri district headquarters hospital.

Women activists of opposition BJP and the Congress met the woman at the hospital and have asked the authorities for the immediate arrest of all the accused.