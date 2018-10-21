Diet and nutrition tips for weight loss

Load up on more protein

Eating the right kind of food can up your metabolism. Protein is known to increase your metabolic rate by 15-30 per cent. It helps to boost the thermic effect of food, which is caused by the extra calories required to digest, absorb and process the nutrients in your meal.

Drink green tea or oolong tea

Green tea or oolong tea is said to increase metabolism by four to five per cent. These teas convert some of the fat stored in your body into free fatty acids that may increase the fat burning process by 10-17 per cent. Also, they are low in calories that can help lose weight effectively.

Eat spicy foods

Peppers contain capsaicin, a substance that is known to boost your metabolism. One study suggested that eating spices at the right doses could burn about 10 additional calories per meal. This doesn’t mean you eat a lot of spices that could ruin your digestive health.

Drink coffee

Studies have shown that the caffeine in coffee can boost metabolism by three to 11 per cent. Like green tea, it promotes fat burning. Coffee is known to help lose weight effectively.

Try replacing cooking fats with coconut oil

As opposed to other saturated fats, coconut oil is relatively high in medium-chain fats. Medium-chain fats are said to increase your metabolism more than long-chain fats found in foods like butter. So bring coconut oil to your rescue.

Drink more water

People who drink more water instead of sugary drinks lose more weight and keep it off. Drinking water speeds up your metabolism and this calorie-burning effect may be even greater if you drink cold water, as your body uses energy to heat it up to body temperature.

Make small lifestyle changes and incorporate these tips into your routine to rev up your metabolism and lose weight effectively.