Arun Jaitley’s daughter received money from Mehul Choksi, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, alleged that fugitive millionaire “Mehul Choksi deposited money in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s daughter’s bank account.” Gandhi was quoted by news agency ANI along with a video of the comment. Earlier, Gandhi had also tweeted alleging that ‘Arun Jaitlie’s daughter’ was on Choksi’s payroll.

“Mehul Choksi. Mehul Choksi ne Finance Minister ki beti ke bank account mein paisa dala hain… Finance Minister…Mehul Choksi bhaag gaya na (Mehul Choksi deposited money in Finance Minister’s daughter’s bank account… Mehul Choksi ran away right)?” Gandhi is seen saying in a video tweeted by ANI.

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Raipur says, "Mehul Choksi deposited money in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's daughter's bank account." pic.twitter.com/6pXSxyDKzz — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

“Arun Jaitlie’s daughter was on the payroll of thief Mehul Choksi. Meanwhile, her FM daddy sat on his file & allowed him to flee. She received money from ICICI a/c no: 12170500316. It’s sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won’t,” Gandhi said in a tweet, earlier on Monday.

Interestingly enough, Gandhi spelt Jaitley’s name as Jaitlie and demanded that he must resign. The tweet was posted with a hashtag #ArunJaitlieMustResign. Choksi is one of the accused along with fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in the PNB fraud case that involves cheating to the tune of Rs 14000 crore.