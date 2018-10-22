“Send me nudes and I Will Send Money”. Actor Ansiba Reveals Her Horrible Experience

#Me too allegations are happening all over the world and in India, it even led to a minister losing his place. but despite all the revelations, there has not been any respite in the plight of girls. There is no reduction in the number of atrocities against women. Now Mollywood actress Ansiba Hassan has come up with a complaint that someone had asked her nude picture through social media. The guy offered money in exchange of the picture.

Ansiba had posted a video on Facebook and the request for the picture came as a comment which is posted from the account of a man, whose facebook profile name is Ajeesh. Ansiba said that she is planning to go ahead and file a case even if it is a fake account but the reply he got from the other side was to go ahead and file it. The owner of the profile seemed not bothered by the legal proceedings which can go against him.