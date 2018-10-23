Latest NewsIndia

2 Dead, Several injured in stampede at railway station

The Nagercoil-Shalimar Express and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time.

Oct 23, 2018, 09:54 pm IST
Two people have died and at least 14 others were injured in a “stampede-like situation” on a foot overbridge at Santragachi railway station in West Bengal today evening, a South Eastern Railway spokesman said.

The incident occurred when an express train and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time at around 6.30 pm and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains, he said.

The Nagercoil-Shalimar Express and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time, while Shalimar-Vishakhapatnam Express and Santragachi-Chennai Express were scheduled to arrive shortly, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

The incident occurred between platform numbers two and three at Santragachi station of South Eastern Railway, about 10 km from Howrah station, he said.

A large number of passengers either de-boarded or were waiting to board trains at the same time, leading to a rush on the foot overbridge.

While 11 injured persons were taken to Howrah General Hospital for treatment, three others were administered first aid at the station, he said.

Several express trains stop at the station, apart from numerous EMU locals of SER.

