Tanushree Dutta files a defamation case against Rakhi Sawant demanding a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore

After Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar, Rakhi Sawant came out in support of the latter calling Rakhi’s allegations publicity stunts. Now, Tanushree has filed a civil and criminal defamation case against Rakhi demanding a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore.

The report quotes Tanushree’s lawyer Nitin Satpute as saying that a case has been filed against Rakhi for maligning the image of his client. He added that if Rakhi fails to respond to the notice, she will have to face imprisonment of two years along with fine.

Tanushree had accused actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn OK Pleasss in 2008. An FIR was filed in the matter a couple of days ago at Oshiwara Police Station.

The #MeToo movement in India has gained momentum since Dutta’s claims against Patekar with many prominent film and media personalities, including Vikas Bahl, Anu Malik, Alok Nath, being called out for harassment.