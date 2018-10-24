Waitress Given a Tip of Rs 7 Lakh, the Order Was Just Two Bottles of Water!

Waitress loves to earn some extra cash through tips, but how far can you expect? What is the biggest amount that they would really expect someone to leave as a tip? Well, believe it or not, a waitress, Alaina Custer received a tip of Rs. 7 lakh($10000). So what did the guy order? Just two bottles of water!

Alaina works at Sup Dogs, Greenville. She was shocked to see $10,000 being left as a tip on the table by the person who ordered two bottles of water and then left quickly. The person who showed such enormous generosity is a YouTube vlogger named Jimmy Donaldson. This is not the first time Jimmy has done such things. He had earlier given a huge amount to a Pizza delivery boy.

The major portion of the money has been kept by Alaina and the remaining have been divided among other staff members.

Earlier also, he has done such good acts; for example, he has previously given such a good amount to a pizza delivery boy. Jimmy is known as Mr. Beast in the online world and he has more than 9 million subscribers. One would imagine that he must be making a lot from Youtube.

The owner of the restaurant Bret Oliverio said that he has seen some really big tips but this was unbelievable and he feels that he won’t be witnessing such incident ever again. Well, What do you think about it?