Micromax SPARK GO Android Go launched: See Price & Specifications

Micromax SPARK GO price and availability

The Micromax SPARK GO has been priced competitively at Rs 3,999. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart via open sales starting tomorrow. Micromax has partnered with Reliance Jio for an additional 25GB of 4G data benefits on the SPARK GO. The phone’s users will get 5GB of additional high-speed data on a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 for a maximum of five recharges.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jain, co-founder, Micromax, said, “With the growing preference of e-commerce in India, today’s discerning online consumer is always on the look-out for a multitude of options. Understanding these evolving needs and preferences of our audience, we are very excited to launch our latest offering – the Micromax SPARK GO. Running on Android Go, it has been built and developed with an aim of eliminating the two biggest concerns users face today with affordable smartphones – that of storage and performance. Striking a perfect balance between our online and offline strategy, the SPARK GO is being launched in an exclusive partnership with Flipkart. To further provide our users with better services, we are a part of a great partnership with Reliance Jio. Always aiming to democratize technology for the masses, we look forward to seeing how the consumers take to the Spark Go.”

Micromax SPARK GO specifications

Talking about the features, the Micromax SPARK GO sports a 5-inch IPS display, but there’s no word regarding the handset’s screen resolution. Powering the handset is a quad-core processor of unknown make. The phone comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of native storage, which can be further increased up to 32GB by inserting a microSD card.

For imaging, the Micromax SPARK GO sports a 5-megapixel primary shooter at the rear with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone gets a 2-megapixel snapper on the front with a dedicated LED flash unit that lets you capture brighter selfies under the low-light conditions. In terms of connectivity, the phone offers dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. A 2,000mAh battery completes the list of the specifications of the SPARK GO.