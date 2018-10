There is no denying that fashion shows are fun to watch. But then why should humans have all the fun. Here is a cat who wanted to be a part of the fashion show.

This cat intruded a live fashion show and started walking on the ramp during the Esmod International Fashion Show held in Turkey’s Istanbul this week. Watch the video here:

Nobody knows how this happened or how the cat managed to find a way through the set up to find itself a place on the stage.