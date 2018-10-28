The results of hair loss and lack of sleep:

Loss of shine of hair

Loss of volume of hair

Diffused hair across the scalp

Receding hairline

Dormant hair follicles

The only way of overcoming this problem is through lifestyle changes. This would include a good diet and getting a good night’s sleep. Doctors recommend getting at least eight hours of sleep daily to ensure a healthy lifestyle. To prevent premature hair loss caused by improper sleep habits, this is essential.

The following is a list of tips that will help one to regain the hair lost due to insomnia.