The results of hair loss and lack of sleep:
- Loss of shine of hair
- Loss of volume of hair
- Diffused hair across the scalp
- Receding hairline
- Dormant hair follicles
The only way of overcoming this problem is through lifestyle changes. This would include a good diet and getting a good night’s sleep. Doctors recommend getting at least eight hours of sleep daily to ensure a healthy lifestyle. To prevent premature hair loss caused by improper sleep habits, this is essential.
The following is a list of tips that will help one to regain the hair lost due to insomnia.
- Adjust your sleep pattern. It is important to sleep at a fixed time everyday and follow a routine. Working at night can trigger hair loss. It is important to maximize your sleep time and have good sleep habits. Going to bed early ensures good sleep. Avoid distractions to your sleep
- It is important to avoid distractions during and before going to bed. Avoid watching TV or working on the laptop just before going to bed as the harsh light causes insomnia and robs one of sleep. Also, listening to loud music before bedtime is a trigger for insomnia. Harsh lighting, or smoking before bedtime also takes away one’s sleep. These ought to be avoided.
- Change your pillow. A cotton pillow ties your hair into knots and increases chances of breakage. A silk pillow is easier on the hair.
- Reduce stress in daily life. Stress causes insomnia. Reduce stress by quitting smoking and doing yoga.
Hair breakage must be minimized. Avoid tight pony tails or back-brushing your hair. This puts additional stress on the hair.
