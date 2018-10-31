Don’t Miss Actress Shivangi Joshi’s performance on Zingaat: Video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi is riding high on success with the show’s increasing popularity. The show that started as the story of Akshara (Hina Khan) and Naitik (Rohan Mehra) still continue to be at top of BARC list with the love story of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi). The duo has kept the audiences glues to their television screens with their sizzling chemistry. However, Shivangi who has proved her acting skills to her audience was recently seen flaunting some killer dance moves.

In the video which is going viral, the actress was seen giving a stunning performance on popular Bollywood number Zingaat from Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s film Dhadak. She looks radiant wearing a peach lehenga paired with subtle makeup.

Her sartorial choices never disappoint the fashion police and she carries each of her outfit with utmost grace