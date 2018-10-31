“Will Seek an Explanation From Balram”. K.P.C.C President Not Happy With V.T Balram

K.P.C.C president Mullapally Ramachandran has strongly criticised Congress M.L.A V.T Balram over his comparison between Rahul Gandhi and Rahul Easwar. He said Rahul Gandhi’s statement about Sabarimala Young women entry was misunderstood.

Earlier in his Facebook post, V.T Balram had said that “it is not Rahul Easwar but Rahul Gandhi who is the leader of the Congress party”.

“It was wrong for Balram to compare Rahul Easwar and Rahul Gandhi. The party cannot go ahead as a crowd with no discipline. Everybody is under the party,” said Mullapally.

“It was informed to the Congress President earlier that we can only stand along with devotees. Rahul had given us consent to take stand based on the customs, rituals and beliefs of that particular state,” said Mullapally Ramachandran. He added that Pinarayi Vijayan will be the last chief minister of Communist Government.