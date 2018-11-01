Latest NewsTechnology

Leading Mobile Brand Fined Brand Ambassador for Using iPhone

Nov 1, 2018, 03:32 pm IST
What will happen if you use an iPhone during a TV discussion? Nothing, but for Kaseena, the well-known Russian television personality had been fined RS. 12 crores for using an iPhone in a TV show. Samsung company has asked her to pay this as a fine.

Kaseena is the brand ambassador for Samsung Galaxy phones. And the company has instructed her to use only Samsung phones. But recently in a television show, she used iPhone. Although she tried to cover the phone by paper, it doesn’t work. The issue becomes viral in social media.

