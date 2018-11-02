BCCI says No Beef Dishes for Indian Cricket Team in Australia

The Indian team will soon visit Australia on a two-month long tour. The team will be playing four test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is between November 21 and January 18.

As per a media report, recently an advance party from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) travelled to Australia to prep for the November tour. During the inspection, the BCCI advance team asked Cricket Australia (CA) to remove beef from the Indian cricket team’s menu from the upcoming tour.

During India’s tour of England in August, the men in blue were also served braised beef pasta as part of their lunch.

A tweet by the BCCI mentioned:

The report also mentioned a source quoted as saying:

“Players often complain about the blandness of food served in Australia. There are a few vegetarians in the team who really struggle at the grounds. The inspection team has also roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the boys.”