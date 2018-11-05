Former Censor Chief Pahlaj Nihalani files case against Censor board

Former Censor board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani who was well-known for demanding unreasonable cuts in films is now protesting against the censor board.

Pahlaj Nihalani moved the Bombay High Court against Central Board Film Certification after the certification body ordered 20 cuts in his yet to release production venture ‘Rangeela Raja’, which stars Govinda in a double role.

Nihalani said that the suggestion of the CBFC is unjustified and uncalled for as he firmly believes that the Govinda starrer is not vulgar in any manner.

Nihalani said, “CBFC has ordered too many cuts in my film. They have given UA certificate to Rangeela Raja. So, I have moved the High Court for relief. They have not followed any guidelines. I have been a part of the CBFC and I have been a film director and producer. I have never made films which would have anything worth a cut. Why this film? These cuts are unjustified and uncalled for.”

He expressed his hope that just as other films have got justice, the High Court will give him some relief too. “They have given relief to filmmakers who had moved the High Court when the CBFC had ordered cuts in my tenure. We used to follow guidelines, and still, people thought we did it unreasonably”, he said.

The former CBFC chairperson also remarked that the current CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi should be sacked. He said, “I had started online certification for films. The chairman is supposed to see what films are getting cleared and which ones are not, but here the chairman is always travelling and doesn’t sit in of the office. This is illegal and the government should sack him.”