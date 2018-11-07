Dubai Ruler HH Sheikh Mohammed wish Happy Diwali in Hindi to PM Modi

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler, took to Twitter to wish a Happy Diwali to Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and to all those celebrating the festival in the UAE and all over the world.

On behalf of the people of the UAE. I wish @narendramodi and all who are celebrating Diwali a happy and joyful festival. May the light of love and hope shine on us all. I encourage you to share your pictures of Diwali celebrations in the United Arab Emirates! #UAEDiwali — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 7, 2018

Tweeting in Hindi, he invited residents to share pictures of Diwali celebrations in the UAE with hashtag #UAEDiwali.