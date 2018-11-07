Latest NewsNEWSGulf

Dubai Ruler HH Sheikh Mohammed wish Happy Diwali in Hindi to PM Modi

Tweeting in Hindi, he invited residents to share pictures of Diwali celebrations in the UAE with hashtag #UAEDiwali.

Nov 7, 2018, 01:51 pm IST
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler, took to Twitter to wish a Happy Diwali to Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and to all those celebrating the festival in the UAE and all over the world.

