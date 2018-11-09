Top lawyer Aryama Sundaram to represent Devaswom Board in Sabarimala case

Senior advocate Aryama Sundaram will represent Travancore Devaswom Board, when the review petitions against women’s entry in Sabarimala come before the Supreme Court on November 13.

Earlier, Abhishek Manu Singhvi was representing the case.

The top court will hear a bunch of petitions seeking a review of the verdict that allowed entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala Temple.

Kerala has been in a tense situation since the September 28 Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups to enter Sabarimala temple. The BJP, Sangh Parivar and Congress have been backing the devotees who had turned out in large numbers against the court order.

C.A. Sundaram is one of the top successful Lawyer of Supreme Court. He was born on 22nd April 1957 in Chennai. He originally belongs to Chennai in a traditional family that had produced lawyers over 5 generations. Aryama’s grandfather C.P. Ramaswamy Aiyar was a renowned lawyer. His uncle C.R. Pattabhiraman too was a renowned lawyer and went on to become the Law Minister in Indira Gandhi’s Government in 1960.

The state government, on the other hand, has decided to go ahead and implement the top court verdict. The hill shrine had, of late, witnessed protests by devotees against the attempt by some young women, including journalists, to enter the temple.

Meanwhile, three lakh devotees, including 539 women in the age group between 10 to 50 years, are known to have registered on the online portal started by Kerala police for implementing Digitised Crowd Management System (DCMS) at Sabarimala Temple